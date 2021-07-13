How Will Zach Wilson’s Game Translate Over Into The NFL?

Zach Wilson Outlook

Many have been skeptical of Zach Wilson because of his lack of experience at the higher levels of college football and against the more advanced defenses in the nation. After being taken with the No. 2 pick by the New York Jets ahead of Justin Fields and Trey Lance, there will be plenty of expectations set on the rookie to lead a franchise that has been struggling for the better part of the last decade. The major question will be whether he can handle the rampant expectations that come with playing in New York in any sport.

If you look at Daniel Jones, he has struggled with the spotlight and the expectations since he’s entered the league. Giants fans are still waiting on his breakout season and if it doesn’t come now, questions will start to be asked and people will wonder if the breakout season will ever come. He has struggled against bigger teams like Tennessee in his collegiate career which makes some Jets fans nervous as to whether he’s ready or not. The spotlight and expectations at BYU pale in comparison to what will be thrown at him in New York. We’ll have to wait and see but Jets fans are done whiffing at quarterback and will be antsy to see what this kid can do.

You can bet on the New York Jets’ win total which currently sits at six as well as tons of other NFL futures over on the FanDuel Sportsbook.