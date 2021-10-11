Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Colts vs. Ravens Week 5

Indianapolis Colts (1-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-1)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, October 11, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Colts vs. Ravens Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colts +270 | Ravens -335

Spread: Colts +7 (-105) | Ravens -7 (-115)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +7000 | Ravens +1200

Colts vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

Lamar Jackson pass attempts over 26.5

Colts vs. Ravens News, Analysis, and Picks

I’ve got my eyes on a prop for Monday night, and it includes Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. One thing that’s gone unnoticed this season with Baltimore’s start is how well Jackson is throwing the football down the field. It’s not about comparing Jackson to other elite throwers in the league. Instead, it makes more sense to compare his performance to previous seasons.

For one, Jackson’s completing 8.7 yards per pass, which is almost a full yard more than his career-best in 2019 when he won the NFL MVP Award. He’s also making a concerted effort to get the ball down the field.

You might be surprised to know that the Ravens have the highest explosive pass rate (14%) in the NFL. The Ravens’ coaching staff is also aware of his improvement as Baltimore’s pass play percentage is up to 51.53% from 44.96% last season. That should bode well against a Colts defense ranked 26th in Football Outsiders Defensive Pass DVOA compared to fifth in Defensive Rush DVOA.

We’ve got a nice uptick with Jackson throwing the ball more, and I think we’ll see that continue to play out in their upcoming games. This season, Jackson’s attempted 30 passes in three of the four games. He went over that mark just twice in all of last year.

His pass attempt prop is set at 26.5 with some juice to the over at -130.

That number seems short to me, particularly against this Colts secondary. This is prime time on Monday night football and we expect the stars to come out and put on a show. I think Jackson will do just that. Play his pass attempts over 26.5.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid