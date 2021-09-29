Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Colts vs. Dolphins Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Colts vs. Dolphins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline, spread, and total odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colts +116 | Dolphins -136

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Total: 43.5 Over -104 | Under -118

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +7000 | Dolphins +7000

Colts vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Colts +2.5

Colts vs. Dolphins News, Analysis, and Picks

Both of these squads were playoff hopefuls entering the season, but things have not gone to plan. The Colts have dropped their first three contests, while the Dolphins are just 1-2.

Indianapolis has struggled with injuries to start the year, and they’ve also had a bear of a schedule. Their losses are to the Rams, Seahawks, and Titans, so they haven’t had anything break in their favor.

The Dolphins own the superior record, but their outlook is much bleaker. They lost by just three points last week on the road vs. the Raiders, but they were lucky that game was a close as it was. Miami was outgained by 167 yards on offense and survived thanks only to a defensive touchdown.

Their quarterback play has also been abysmal this season. Tua Tagovailoa has averaged just 6.1 adjusted yards per attempt, while Jacoby Brissett has been arguably the worst quarterback to see significant playing time. He’s averaged just 3.8 adjusted yards per attempt to go with zero touchdowns, one interception, and six sacks.

Tagovailoa is on IR, so the job is Brissett’s for at least the next two weeks. I have zero confidence that he can cover the spread, so this seems like an excellent opportunity to buy low on the Colts.

Targeting winless teams in Week 4 has also historically been profitable. Those teams have gone 34-25-2 against the spread since 2004, which makes sense when you think about it. The public almost always fades winless teams, so the sportsbooks have to inflate the lines against them.