Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

As far as must-win games in Week 7 go, this is as big as it gets for the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) as both teams look to close in or catch the .500 mark.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Game Information

Colts (2-4) vs. 49ers (2-3)

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Levi’s Stadium

TV Coverage: NBC

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Colts +171 / 49ers -207

Spread: Colts +4 (-106) 49ers -4 (-112)

Total: 44 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Colts +10000 49ers +4500

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers News and Notes

It’s been a tale of two seasons already for the Colts at this point. Coming off a blowout win over the Texans, it’s tough to know what to expect from Indy. In Weeks 1-3 quarterback, Carson Wentz led the team to an 0-3 record while completing 60.4 percent of his passes, throwing for three touchdowns and one interception. Add it all up, and you get a lowly passer rating of 85.1. Meanwhile, over the past three games in Weeks 4-6, the Colts have a 2-1 record, and Wentz has a 69.0 completion percentage to go with six touchdowns and zero interceptions, with a 123.4 passer rating.

As far as San Francisco goes, a return of Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) seems likely even though he has been limited in practice this week. But Trey Lance (knee) is out, and with no other quarterback in house, it’s expected Jimmy G is back under center this week following a bye for the Niners. With Garoppolo as their quarterback since 2017, San Francisco has a record of 24-10, but with any other starting quarterback, they have a record of 7-28. Tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle will already be absent for this week, so while San Francisco gets one injured player back, there are still many on the sidelines. One thing the injuries haven’t hurt is the Niners’ defense, as San Francisco has not allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 9 of 2019.

When it comes to trends, the 49ers are 1-9 at home/neutral sites since 2020. They are 5-22-1 against the spread in their past 28 games as a home favorite and 7-18-1 against the spread in their previous 26 home games against a team with a losing road record. In recent weeks they are 1-5 against the number in their past six home games. For Indianapolis, they have some interesting numbers to look at. They are 5-0 against the number in their past five games after racking up at least 350 yards in their previous game. They are also 4-0 against the line in their past four games after allowing more than 350 total yards in the game before.