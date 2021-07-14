Is Baker Mayfield At +2600 To Win MVP A Good Bet?

Following Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +500, the NFL regular season MVP market is wide open with ten guys standing between +1000 and +3000. One of them is Baker Mayfield at +2600, who has led the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff appearance in two decades, as well as a playoff win and impressive performance against the Chiefs. Cleveland currently sits at +1600 to have the best record in the NFL, which makes you realize that the +1000 gap is a world that the FanDuel Sportsbook believes the Browns can have the best record without Mayfield winning MVP.
In a quarterback-driven league with a quarterback-driven award, +2600 can feel really cheap to get a guy like Baker who threw for 11 touchdowns and one interception in their final six games. This offense is going to be explosive, and the defense is much improved with some defensive line addition going alongside Myles Garrett. If you believe that the Cleveland Browns could have a league-leading type of record this season, it’s a no-brainer to take Baker Mayfield to win MVP as a correlated wager.
