Is It Too Late To Get Action On Cowboys-Buccaneers?

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to kick off the NFL season, and there has been plenty of line movement early on. The spread opened with Tampa Bay as -6 point favorites and has moved further in favor of the Buccaneers to -8 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. The total has also dropped a half-point from 52 to 51.5.

Has The Value Come And Gone On Tampa?

This line movement clearly shows that a lot of people are backing the Bucs in this spot. There may also be some skepticism about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s health and what to expect from him while recovering from ankle and shoulder injuries. The big headline from Tampa this offseason is that they will return all of their starters from last year’s Super Bowl-winning team and 31 of their top production players from last season across offense and defense.

It makes them an attractive wager because most believe they will be able to pick right up where they left off, which can sound scary. This movement is just going to continue in favor of Tampa Bay with some of the things happening around Dallas, and since the Bucs are returning all that consistency. This spread has now gone above the key number of seven, so when looking to bet on this game, you may realize the best opportunities have already passed. If you like the Buccaneers in this spot, you’re going to have to lay more than a touchdown now, which will turn some folks away. The value might be gone here unless you think Brady and the Bucs can handily beat the Cowboys on Thursday night.