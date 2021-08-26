Is Lamar Jackson A Lock To Rush For Over 900 Yards?

In just three seasons, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has left his stamp as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to grace the field in the NFL’s history. He became the second quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons last year, joining only Michael Vick.

Can Jackson Beat This Lofty Total?

The total is set at 900.5 rushing yards for this season on the FanDuel Sportsbook, and it’s hard to see how he doesn’t reach this number barring any injury. Using his legs is what makes him Lamar Jackson. This is what he did at Louisville, and this is what he has done in the NFL. It almost feels like books are giving you a game that he may miss with this total. He has missed a game in both of the past two seasons, so it may happen. You also have to consider if they’re blowing teams out or if he gets banged up, and they try and run him a bit less. When you put betting on the under into consideration, what’s the thought process there other than injury? Teams have plenty of film on his scrambling and planned rushing capabilities, yet no one stops him. If Jackson plays in 15 or even 14 games this season, expect him to topple this number with ease.