Is There A World Where The Bengals Don’t Cover The -7.5 Spread?

Week 4 kicks off with Thursday Night Football as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a primetime matchup. The Bengals are currently 7.5-point favorites, with the total set at 46.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Are The Jags Worth Backing At All?

Until Jacksonville can cover a number this season, it’s going to be tough to back them. They currently sit at 0-3 against the spread on the year, and Thursday night won’t be any easier. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread this season and looked impressive with an improved offensive line in Week 3. Cincinnati’s team total sits at 27, which feels more like a fade of the Jacksonville defense than anything since they haven’t gone over that number all year. They’re only averaging 22.7 points per game so far this season. Other than the Jets or the Texans, there may not be another team in the NFL that you’d get the Bengals laying more than a touchdown against, so if you do back them here, it feels more like a fade of the Jaguars than anything else. They could cover this number, but they certainly haven’t shown us yet that they are capable of doing so.