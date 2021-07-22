Is There Value Backing Matthew Stafford To Win NFL MVP?

Matthew Stafford’s NFL MVP Odds

The NFL MVP futures market is always a fan favorite, and the leaders of the pack are the usual suitors this season, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady at the shortest prices. One of those new faces with some of the shortest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook is Matthew Stafford. As the new quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, he is +1700 right now to win NFL MVP.

What Makes Stafford An MVP Candidate?

There can certainly be value here because it’s the first or second good head coach Stafford has had in his career, and the Rams were able to get Jared Goff – a quarterback that most believe is less talented – to succeed in this system. The season-ending injury to Cam Akers hurts, but that may even more so put Stafford into the realm of the MVP conversation because it’s going to be all on him.

Head coach Sean McVay will do everything in his power to give Stafford a chance to succeed in this offense. With a mind like McVay partnering with Stafford’s talent and ability, you have got to love the outlook here for him to have a great season, If you are high on the Rams this season and are buying into them and playing in an NFC Championship or beyond, then these odds of Stafford winning the MVP is at a great price to go alongside a bet like that.