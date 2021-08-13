Is Trevor Lawrence In A QB Battle?

With the preseason kicking off this weekend, quarterback competitions will be aplenty over the next three weeks and there is one in Jacksonville taking that may not seem like much but is certainly surprising some now that it’s become apart of preseason. Number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence has yet to be named the starter by the Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer with Gardner Minshew fighting for the job alongside Lawrence. It comes as a surprise after the franchise used its number one pick on Lawrence and was expected to be a shoo-in to start week one, but Meyer refuses to budge on the subject. It seemed like the typical procedure most coaches go through, allowing a “competition” to take place to keep things fair when they truly know who they are choosing, but this is leaking into the preseason which makes it feel more real than we may have anticipated.
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have a win total of 6.5 with the over sitting at +105 while the under is juiced to -125, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
