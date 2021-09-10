Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Jaguars -184 | Texans +154

Spread: Jaguars -3.0

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jaguars +12000 | Texans +55000

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans Predictions and Picks

Under (45.5)

Texans (+154)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans News, Analysis and Picks

The new-look Jacksonville Jaguars head to Houston to kick off their 2021 season, facing an in-division rival Houston Texans, who also have several new faces.

Jacksonville will start first overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence under-center, with Urban Myer calling plays. Last season, Jacksonville scored 19.1 points on average, the third-lowest in the NFL, passing for 231 yards and rushing for 94.9 per game. Lawrence threw for 323 yards in the preseason, going 31-for-44 with two touchdowns, and should benefit from a condensed receiving corps of Marvin Jones Jr., DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault as the primary weapons. Last season, Chark and Shenault were responsible for 35% of the Jaguars’ target share, averaging more than seven yards per target. New addition Marvin Jones Jr. should line up opposite of Chark as an additional deep threat. As a member of the Detroit Lions last season, Jones benefitted from an injury to Kenny Golladay, seeing 20% of the team’s targets, catching 76 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns.

James Robinson looks to be the lead back on the ground, especially with rookie Travis Etienne out for the season with a foot injury. Last season, Robinson led the Jaguars with 78% of the workload in the backfield, averaging 4.46 yards per carry and 83% of the attempts from inside the 5-yard line.

Houston looks to move on from the Deshaun Watson era, starting veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor started one game last season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, completing 16 passes for 208 yards. He suffered a rib injury, followed by a punctured lung, eventually losing his starting role to then-rookie Justin Herbert.

The Texans’ receiving corps consists of Brandin Cooks, who led the team with a 23% target share last season, and Chris Conley and Anthony Miller to replace Will Fuller and Randall Cobb. Veteran Danny Amendola should provide an interesting dynamic to the passing game, as a late signing before week one.

David Johnson should continue to see the bulk of carries from the backfield, splitting time with new arrival Mark Ingram. Last year, Johnson led the team in carries, responsible for 58% of the workload, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. With Ingram, Houston gets an all-purpose back and may find benefit in third-down situations.

Both teams ranked among the worst-defensively, allowing on average 30 points per game last season and giving up more than 400 yards.

Jacksonville was 7-9 ATS last season, posting a 4-4 record on the road and has covered three times at NRG since 2016.