Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Jaguars vs. Colts Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 14

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Jaguars vs. Colts Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Jaguars +370 | Colts -480

Spread: Colts -10.5

Total: 47.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +8500 | Jaguars +100000

Jaguars vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Colts -10.5

Jaguars vs. Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jaguars are coming off one of the most stunning upsets of the season last week vs. the Bills. Buffalo entered that game as the Super Bowl favorites, but the Jaguars’ defense held them to just six points. They made life extremely tough for Josh Allen, and that performance may ultimately cost him the MVP.

While the Jags played well defensively in that contest, their offense wasn’t exactly firing on all cylinders. They racked up just nine points and managed only 218 yards of total offense. Ultimately, that game was more about the Bills playing way below their talent level than Jacksonville playing above theirs.

If the Jaguars’ defense regresses in this contest – they rank just 27th in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA – don’t expect the offense to pick up the slack.

Meanwhile, the Colts stand out as one of the most underrated teams in the league. They rank 10th in total DVOA, and they grade out as above average on both sides of the ball.

Their offense, in particular, has stepped it up of late. Jonathan Taylor has been an unstoppable force at running back, while Michael Pittman Jr. has blossomed into a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver.

Ultimately, this line feels a bit disrespectful to the Colts. The Jaguars are coming off their best game of the year, but the Colts should be able to run away with this contest.

