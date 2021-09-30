Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 4 of the NFL season is nearly here, and we kick things off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jaguars vs. Bengals NFL Week 4

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) Vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-1)

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Jaguars vs. Bengals Moneyline, Total, And Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Jaguars +270 | Bengals -335

Spread: Jaguars +7.5 (-115) | Bengals -7.5 (-105)

Total: 46.5 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jaguars +100000 | Bengals +12000

Jaguars vs. Bengals Predictions And Picks

Cincinnati Bengals -7.5 (-115)

Jacksonville Jaguars Team Total Under 19 (-112)

Joe Burrow Over 253.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Jaguars vs. Bengals News, Analysis, And Picks

Trevor Lawrence is still seeking his first career win while the Bengals sit atop the AFC North after an impressive victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. This line currently sits at -7.5 and favors Cincinnati as the Jaguars have looked unimpressive to start the season and face a tall task in beating the Bengals. Head coach Urban Meyer’s offense has yet to find its rhythm as Jacksonville has put up just 41 points in three games this season. 13 and 19 point outputs in Weeks 2 and 3 were bolstered by special teams touchdowns scored by returner Jamal Agnew, or else the Jaguars would have put up a measly seven and 13 points in those games.

As you can tell, the offense has struggled to put points on the board and relying on Agnew to house one of the 2.67 returns he gets per game is clearly not sustainable. He has kept the scoreboard from exposing how brutal the offense has been thus far this season. Look towards the under on Jacksonville’s team total on a number that is inflated because of special teams play that just won’t come every week.

Cincinnati ranks fourth in yards per play allowed on the defensive end, and although they have been up against Chicago and Pittsburgh, who have their own struggles on offense, it’s a unit that has feasted to open the season. The defense also has a takeaway in every game and with Lawrence already having nine turnovers in his first three games, expect the Bengals to force at least one takeaway tonight.

The primary concern on the offensive end for Cincinnati since last season has been the protection of quarterback Joe Burrow. After being sacked ten times in their first two games, Burrow wasn’t even hit and scrambled just twice in Week 3. Now Cincy faces a Jacksonville defensive unit that ranks 30th in sack percentage. If you give a talent like Burrow time in the pocket to make throws, it’s going to cost you, as he’s proven time and time again. In games where Cincinnati has allowed less than two sacks with Burrow under center, they are 3-1 against the spread. Take the Bengals to cover the number tonight once again.

Another direction to go with Burrow is to back him in the passing yards market. This is more of a fade of the Jacksonville passing defense, but after toppling this number in six of 13 games last season, we know the Bengals quarterback is capable of slinging it on any given night. His total is currently set at 253.5, and through three games, every quarterback this Jaguars defense has faced went over this number. The defense ranks 28th in the NFL and is allowing 302.3 passing yards per game this season. With little pressure on the quarterback, talent all over at the wide receiver position, and what looks like a finally fully healthy Burrow under center, take him to go over this total comfortably.