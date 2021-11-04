Jets vs. Colts Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 9 On FanDuel Sportsbook

Jets vs. Colts Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview For Week 9 On FanDuel Sportsbook

We conclude the first half of the Thursday Night Football season with an AFC showdown in Indianapolis. Backup quarterback Mike White and the New York Jets travel west to take on the Colts in a game both teams desperately need. Let’s take a look at a few props to consider in tonight’s matchup.

Jets vs. Colts Game Information

New York Jets (2-5) Vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

Date: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Jets vs. Colts Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Jets +410 | Colts -560

Spread: Jets +10.5 (-112) | Colts -10.5 (-108)

Total: 45.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +100000 | Colts +9000

Jets vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Michael Carter Over 4.5 Receptions (+106)

Carson Wentz Over 36.5 Longest Completion ( -114)

Michael Pittman Jr. Over 24.5 Longest Reception (-113)

Jets vs. Colts News, Analysis and Picks

After five weeks of being part of a committee backfield, New York Jets running back Michael Carter seems to have taken over most of the workload in the past two weeks. The rookie went from playing 52 percent of the team’s snaps to lining up for 72 and 70 percent in the past two games against the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals. The uptick in workload has come in the passing game, where Carter saw 14 targets against the Bengals, the same as the first five weeks of the season combined. He hauled in nine of them, and with 172 scrimmage yards this past Sunday, he is proving to the team that he can be the workhorse in the backfield.

The emergence of Carter’s receiving volume can also be attributed to backup quarterback Mike White. Since being thrust under center in Week 7 against the Patriots following injury to starting quarterback Zach Wilson, White has targeted Carter on 23 of 77 pass attempts. It’s clear he sees him as his safety net, and judging on his recent effectiveness, we will likely see Carter on the field for most passing downs on Thursday night. The FanDuel Sportsbook has set Carter’s receptions total at 4.5 with plus-money towards the over. White under center greatly benefits Carter’s volume and target share, which makes this total a bargain. Take Michael Carter to beat his receptions total against the Indianapolis Colts.

The jury is still out on Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and his future with the organization. It may be decided in the second half of this season, depending on his performance for the remainder of the year. To his credit, Wentz ranks seventh with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4.67 amongst quarterbacks with at least four starts, ahead of players like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Dak Prescott. He’s playing at a solid level, but four of five losses by single-digits can be back-breaking for a quarterback looking to keep a job in the NFL. For longest completion, this may be where to back the six-year veteran. In eight games this season, Wentz has cleared this number in six of them, and the Jets’ defense may help him get there. New York is allowing explosive pass plays – throws that gain 16 or more yards – 12 percent of the time, the third-highest rate in the league.

The player on the receiving end of this could be wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who is budding into a top wideout for the Colts. Of the six times that Wentz has cleared this passing total, four of them have been to Pittman Jr. Stack the two and grab the receiver to beat his longest reception total as well.

