Jets vs. Falcons Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Jets vs. Falcons NFL Week 5 Info

New York Jets (1-3) vs. Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

Date: Sunday, October 10th

Time: 9:30 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

Jets vs. Falcons Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +138 | Falcons -164

Spread: Jets +3 (-105) | Falcons -3 (-115)

Total:46.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Jets +100000 | Falcons +37000

Jets vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

Under 46.5 (-115)

Jets +3 (-105)

Jets vs. Falcons News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Jets will take on the Atlanta Falcons in London, England, in an early Sunday morning Week 5 battle. Both teams come into this contest sitting at 1-3 and can take a step on the path back to respectability with a victory. New York comes into this contest with two key names to monitor from Wednesday’s injury report as Marcus Maye (ankle) DNP, Elijah Moore (concussion) were limited. Both missed Week 4’s contest with their ailments. The Falcons will be hoping to welcome back Russell Gage (ankle) DNP, Marlon Davidson (ankle) DNP, and hope Erik Harris (calf) DNP will be able to recover enough to make the flight to London.

The New York Jets shocked the world with their win over the depleted Tennessee Titans. The most impressive thing about their victory is that they did it without Maye and Moore, and also without starters Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson, Jarrad Davis, and Lamarcus Joyner, all of whom are on IR. They may have a tough time pulling out more wins this season, but the Jets flashed enough on both sides of the ball to give the fanbase optimism for the future. The Atlanta Falcons are in full-on rebuild mode after letting go of Julio Jones due to cap issues, but they do not seem to know it yet. Their season is circling the drain, and they will need to be clicking in all phases to escape London with a win in Week 5.

The spread for this neutral site game sits at -3 on the Atlanta Falcons. It opened at -3.5 but was quickly moved to -3 due to sharp action. These teams are two of the worst in the league, but there appears to be some value on the Jets despite their injuries. It is hard to argue that the Falcons have been much better this season. The public favors Atlanta, with the Falcons generating 62 percent of the action, but the sharps continue to bet on the Jets. New York has a better straight-up win probability than the -3 odds suggest. Roll with the Jets for Week 5.

The total for this contest is more interesting. It opened at 44 points but was quickly pounced on by sharps which pushed it all the way to 46.5. It moved high enough that bettors now have a middle opportunity as there appears to be value on the under. This season, the under is 3-1 for the Jets and 2-2 for Atlanta. The play here is betting on the Jets defense being to step up enough to keep this to a low-scoring affair and under 47 points.

