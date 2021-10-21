Jets vs. Patriots Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Jets vs. Patriots NFL Week 7 Info

New York Jets (1-4) vs. New England Patriots (2-4)

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Jets vs. Patriots Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +265 | Patriots -330

Spread: Jets +7 (-110) | Patriots -7 (-110)

Total: 42.5 Over (-112) | Under (-108)

Jets vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

Jets +7

Under 42.5

Jets 1 st Quarter Moneyline (+174)

Jets vs. Patriots News, Analysis, and Picks

It has been quite some time since the New England Patriots have been looking for their first home win in late October, but here they are at 2-4 (0-4 at home) hosting the divisional rival 1-4 New York Jets in Week 7 action at Gillette Stadium. The Pats and rookie QB Mac Jones have been competitive week in and week out but have just not had the results they had grown accustomed to over the near two decades with Tom Brady at the helm. The Jets head into this tilt off a bye following their loss to the Falcons in London, and although their rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson has shown some small signs of growth in recent weeks, they are still quite a work in progress themselves.

For me, this game is all about the battle in the trenches. The Patriots have trotted out one of the league’s most inconsistent and worst-performing offensive lines in football this year, as they have left Jones out to dry on several occasions. He has been sacked 13 times, hit over 40, and last week Cowboys DE Randy Gregory almost ended his season early. For all their faults, the Jets boast one of the best young defensive fronts in the NFL, led by Quinnen Williams (3.5 sacks) and John Franklin-Myers (three sacks). The story is much of the same when looking at the Jets’ OL against the Pats’ DL. Wilson has been sacked a whopping 18 times in only five games, just two off the league lead in sacks taken. Defensive end Matt Judon has tallied 6.5 sacks, good for third in the league, and should have his way on Sunday afternoon regardless of what side of the end he lines up on.

My favorite play in this game is the under 42.5 points. The above statistics of two very weak offensive lines should lead to both head coaches leaning on a rushing attack and both defenses making stops in the red zone when they need to turn seven points into three. Tack on the fact it is a divisional game where both teams know each other well, and I think we comfortably stay under the number. I will also back the Jets to cover the touchdown spread, as I do not view this young Patriots team as one to blow out any opponent. A small Jets 1st quarter moneyline, given the +174 we are getting, is another strong play to make.

