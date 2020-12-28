Jets vs Patriots Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction and Betting Insights for Week 17 NFL Game

Jets vs Patriots Week 16 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Game

New York Jets (2-13, 1-6 Away) vs. New England Patriots (6-8, 4-2 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Venue: Gillette Stadium — Foxboro, MA

Coverage: CBS

Jets vs Patriots Spread & Odds

Moneyline: NYJ: (+205) | NE: (-250)

Spread: NYJ: +5.5 (-105) | NE: -5.5 (-115)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: NYJ: (90%) | NE: (10%)

Jets vs Patriots Expert Prediction & Pick

Jets vs Patriots Betting Trends

– The Jets are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven games.

– The total has hit the under in four of the Jets’ last five games.

– New England is 2-0 ATS in its last two home games.

– The total has hit the under in each of the last six games for New England.

Jets vs Patriots Stats

– New York is averaging 15.3 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

– New York is surrendering 28.6 PPG this season (No. 27 in the NFL).

– New England is averaging 20.6 PPG this season (No. 27 in the NFL).

– New England is surrendering 21.5 PPG this season (No. 6 in the NFL).

