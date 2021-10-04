Jimmy Garoppolo Expects to Miss Multiple Weeks

https://twitter.com/CamInman/status/1444820012598849537

Garoppolo suffered a calf injury in the first half of the 49ers’ Week 4 game vs. the Seahawks, and he was unable to suit up after halftime. Garoppolo struggled in the first half, averaging just 6.09 adjusted yards per attempt with one touchdown and one interception, and he attributed his struggles to being unable to step into his throws. He told reporters he “anticipates being out a couple weeks,” which means he will likely miss the Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals.

Lance took over after halftime, and he delivered an excellent fantasy performance. He threw for 157 yards with two touchdowns and added seven carries for 41 yards. He can be viewed as an immediate QB1 for fantasy purposes, especially in an uptempo matchup vs. the Cardinals.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the 49ers are excited as fantasy owners about Lance’s promotion. The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reports that “nobody” in the 49ers’ organization was prepared for Lance to start this soon and that “this was not the plan.”

Regardless of the plan, Lance will likely lead the team into Arizona in Week 5, and the 49ers are listed as 5.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.