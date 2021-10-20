Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Kansas Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chiefs -250 | Titans +205

Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Total: 57.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +750 | Titans +2200

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Predictions and Picks

Titans +5.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and Picks

Both teams got a much-needed win last week. The Chiefs were able to secure a road victory over the Washington Football Team, and more importantly, their defense looked passable. They allowed just 13 points, easily their best mark of the year.

Meanwhile, the Titans secured a statement win vs. the Buffalo Bills, an impressive win against a Super Bowl favorite. The win also gave the Titans a massive lead in the AFC South standings.

That said, both teams still have critical questions. The Chiefs still rank just 31st in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA, while the Titans have shown virtually no ability to pass the ball. Tannehill made throws when needed last week, but the Titans still needed a monster performance from Derrick Henry.

Ultimately, I feel better about the Titans’ passing game than I do about the Chiefs’ defense in this matchup. Shutting down Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke is one thing but stopping all the weapons for the Titans is another. Tennessee has A.J. Brown and Julio Jones back in the lineup, giving the Titans multiple players who can beat opposing defenses.

The Titans also might not need to pass the ball much. The Chiefs are just as bad against the run as they are against the pass, so Henry should be able to pick up chunk yardage.

Kansas City is the better squad, but this line feels aggressive. It’s suggesting that the Chiefs are more than eight points better than the Titans on a neutral field, and I can’t get behind that narrative.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!