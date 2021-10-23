Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Game Information

Chiefs (3-3) vs. Titans (4-2)

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Nissan Stadium

TV Coverage: CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Chiefs -225 / Titans +184

Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-105) Titans +5.5 (-115)

Total: 57.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Chiefs +750 Titans +2200

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Chiefs 60.3% Titans 39.7%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Titans – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Titans – 1 star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 0 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans News and Notes

It’s a huge Week 7 matchup for two teams with a lot to prove as the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) travel to Tennessee (4-2) to take on the Titans in a big AFC tilt with possible playoff implications. Entering the season as one of the top teams to win the Super Bowl, things have started a little shaky for the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has looked human as the Chiefs have struggled to stay consistent all year. Compared to his MVP winning season of 2018, Mahomes’ numbers have taken a serious dive. Thru six games in 2018, the Chiefs were 5-1, and the standout quarterback had 18 touchdowns and four interceptions to go with a passer rating of 112.2. This season through six games, Mahomes and the Chiefs are 3-3, and while he has the same amount of touchdowns as in ’18, his interceptions are up to eight, and his passer rating sits at 103.1. The interesting thing about this season’s numbers are that his 18 passing touchdowns are the most by any player with eight or more interceptions in their first six games of the season in the Super Bowl era.

As far as the Tennessee Titans go, their offense goes through one player, Derrick Henry. Through six weeks of the season, Henry is on pace for 2,219 rushing yards which would set an NFL record. Henry is on pace for 28 touchdowns this season, and he has already gained more yards on the ground this year than 26 other NFL teams. A good reason to like Henry to keep up his historic pace this Sunday is that while he has averaged 130.5 yards per game on the ground this season, the Chiefs have given up 133.2 yards on the ground per game this year which is the sixth most in the NFL.

On the injury front, both teams have a notable player on the list this week. Julio Jones (hamstring) is dealing with a nagging injury he picked up on Monday night but returned to practice and is listed should give it a go against KC. Tyreek Hill (quad) has also landed on the injury report, and he is also questionable for the Chiefs.

As far as trends to watch out for this weekend. The Chiefs are 0-4 against the number following their past four against the spread. They are also 0-4 against the spread in their previous four matchups against the AFC. Tennessee is 2-12 against the number in their past 14 games when playing on a Sunday following a Monday night game.

