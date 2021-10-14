Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Chiefs vs. Football Team Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 17

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: FedExField

Chiefs vs. Football Team Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Chiefs -275 | Football Team +225

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Total: 55.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +750 | Football Team +13000

Chiefs vs. Football Team Predictions and Picks

Chiefs -6.5

Chiefs vs. Football Team News, Analysis, and Picks

The Chiefs are not the favorites to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook for the first time all season. That will happen when you win just two of your first five games and possess arguably the worst defense in the league. They rank dead last in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA, and they own a bottom-two ranking against the run and the pass.

Still, the Chiefs remain an absolute juggernaut offensively. They rank first in offensive DVOA thanks to the magic of Patrick Mahomes. He’s struggled from a turnover perspective – his six interceptions are as many as he had all of last season – but he still leads the league with 16 touchdowns and a 75.0 QBR.

He should have no problem shredding the Football Team, who have also been leaky on the defensive side of the ball. They rank 25th in pass defense DVOA, and their previously potent pass rush ranks just 24th in adjusted sack rate. That’s a flawed formula for stopping the Chiefs.

Mahomes has also historically been a strong investment following a loss. He hasn’t had many of those to start his career, but he has gone 6-4 against the spread the following week. He’s also been solid as a favorite of less than a touchdown, posting a mark of 12-10 against the spread. The Chiefs have struggled against the spread recently, but those marks should inspire some confidence.

The only thing to keep in mind is the Chiefs’ injury situation. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has already been ruled out, while Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday. The Chiefs need their offense to dominate, given their defensive deficiencies, so make sure to follow along for updates.

