Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Raiders vs. Chargers Week 4

Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Raiders vs. Chargers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Raiders +142 | Chargers -168

Spread: Raiders +3 (-105) | Chargers -3 (-115)

Total: 51.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Raiders +4100 | Chargers +2600

Raiders vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Raiders Alternate Line +3.5 (-125)

Raiders vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

I was a bit speculative about this line when the Chargers opened as a 3.5 home favorite. That’s a rich price to pay, particularly in a divisional game. That number always seemed inflated because I think you need to discount Los Angeles for home-field advantage. After all, there are going to be plenty of Raiders fans in SoFi Stadium. Here’s Derek Carr on what it’s like to play the Chargers on the road:

Derek Carr on playing the Chargers on the road: It’s like a home game pic.twitter.com/YFGmvzKaHi — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) September 30, 2021

There’s nothing that Raiders fans enjoy more than getting crazy on a Monday night prime time game. They’ve covered the spread their last four games in this spot and are also 7-1-1 as an underdog in their previous nine games on Monday night. If we look at the season numbers for both teams, we’ll find that Las Vegas is ranked eighth in yards per play (6.3) and ninth in opponent’s yards per play (5.3).

This means that the Raiders have been a full yard per play better than their opponents every time they snap the football. In contrast, the Chargers are 13th in yards per play (5.9) and 24th in opponent’s yards per play (6.0).

The Raiders defense has also been better than expected. Football Outsiders has them 11th in their Total DVOA defensive rankings, whereas the Chargers are ranked 22nd. And if we look at points scored, the Raiders are ranked sixth with 30 points per game, whereas the Chargers are 20th with 22.3 per game.

Here’s something else to remember: Historically, road underdogs in an AFC West divisional game are 80-53-7 for +23.45 units. The fact that we already see the value of home field diminished this season bodes well for the Raiders, particularly in a divisional game. The most profitable angle to back in the NFL thus far this season is road underdogs as they’re 25-14 ATS for a 64.10% clip.

I love the Raiders in this spot, but I’ll love them even more if I buy the hook to grab the number at +3.5. That’s available at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the juice is minimal at -125.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid