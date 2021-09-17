Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Raiders +230| Steelers -280

Spread: Saints -6.5

Total: 46.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Raiders +5500 | Steelers +3200

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Predictions and Picks

Under 46.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers News and Analysis

Las Vegas Raiders Analysis

The Raiders head to Heinz Field to take on another AFC North opponent in Week 2, coming off a 33-27-win overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens to start the 2021 season. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 60% of his passes, throwing for 435 yards and two touchdowns, the most of the week. Carr’s preferred target was tight end Darren Waller, who led the team with a 36% target share, catching 10 of his 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. Waller’s 19 targets lead all skill players in Week 1, seeing two targets in the red zone.

The Raiders’ receiving corps also features wide receiver Hunter Renfroe and Henry Ruggs III, who saw a combined 14 targets and 116 yards receiving yards. Zay Jones and Bryan Edwards should factor into the pass scheme, with Jones catching the game-winning touchdown in Monday night’s win.

Keep an eye on the status of running back Josh Jacobs, who sat out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, reportedly dealing with a toe and ankle issue. Jacobs saw the bulk of carries in Week 1, responsible for 47% of the Raiders’ rushing attempts, running for 34 yards and two touchdowns. If Jacobs cannot play in Week 2, expect an increased workload for Kenyan Drake, who ran for 11 yards on six attempts and looks to be another pass-catching option for Carr. Drake was targeted five times, catching five passes for 59 yards.

The Raiders face a tough Pittsburgh Steelers defense, who allowed 371 yards of offense to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, the 12th-lowest of the week. Against AFC North opponents since 2018, Las Vegas has a 5-2 record and is 4-3 against the spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers Analysis

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 23-16 win on the road against the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2021 season, throwing for 188 yards and one touchdown. The 18-year veteran used a condensed receiving corps of Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool. Johnson led the wide receivers with a 31% target share, seeing 10 targets, catching five passes for 36 yards. Alongside Johnson, expect a large percentage of targets going to Smith-Schuster, who say eight targets, catching four passes for 52 yards.

Rookie running back Najee Harris proved he could be a workhorse, being on the field with the Steelers’ offense for 100% of the Pittsburgh plays. Harris rushed for 45 yards on 16 attempts averaging 2.81 yards per carry.

As a 6.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, expect the Steelers to depend on Harris to help run the clock out if they are leading in the fourth quarter. Darren Waller should continue as the primary weapon for Las Vegas, who should be forced to go with a pass-heavy game script against a suffocating defense and an injured lead rusher.