Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Lions vs. Vikings NFL Week 5 Info

Detroit Lions (0-4) vs. Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

Date: Sunday, October 10th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Lions vs. Vikings Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +315 | Vikings -400

Spread: Lions +8.5 (-105) | Vikings -8.5 (-115)

Total:49.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Lions +100000 | Vikings +5500

Lions vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

Under 49.5 (-115)

Lions +8.5 (-115)

Lions vs. Vikings News, Analysis, and Picks

Detroit versus Minnesota should be a lot more interesting than the large spread suggests. Detroit is 0-4 and have several key injuries but still look more impressive than many thought they would this season. Losing two of their starting corners in Jeff Okudah and Ifeatu Melifonwu has been a major blow to their defense, but they will now also have to do without the services of Romeo Okwara for the next few weeks. They had a number of key names on their first injury report of the week with T.J. Hockenson (knee) DNP, Penei Sewell (knee) DNP, Michael Brockers (shoulder) limited, Trey Flowers (knee) limited, D’Andre Swift (groin) limited, and Jamaal Williams (hip) limited, all being listed.

Minnesota is dealing with some critical injuries of its own. Starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. is on I.R. Dalvin Cook is dealing with a lingering ankle injury that caused him to miss the first practice of the week. And their linebacking corps is beat up. Eric Kendricks is playing through injury, Nick Vigil is on the injury report and missed Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury. Anthony Barr, who missed the first four games with a knee injury, appears to be on track to return this weekend, barring any setbacks but is likely to be on a snap count.

As alluded to above, the Detroit Lions have played at a much higher level than their 0-4 record might indicate, at least on offense. They have battled in three of their four contests this season and could be a 1-3 or 2-2 team with a few lucky breaks. What Jared Goff has been able to do with the offense despite a shaky wide receiver corps is a testament that he is indeed an above-average starter. Or at least is someone better than the majority of the backups in the league. If Detroit can solve their issues on defense, they are going to start to win games. Minnesota has been a disappointment this season. It is true that no one outside of Minneapolis expects much from them and that they have been competitive despite the tough schedule. Still, with better play in critical moments, this is a 3-1 team that would already be eyeing a postseason position. They will need to avoid the mental hiccups to beat Detroit in Week 5.

The spread for this contest screams value. So, of course, it’s a trap. -8.5 seems very fair for the Vikings playing against a struggling Lions team, especially at home. The sharp action has come in on Minnesota, pushing the line from -8 to -8.5, and with the juice at -115, the spread could rise even further by the time you read this. Detroit seemed like the early lean due to the potential of a trap line. This contest could have easily been pegged at -10, but that would have likely attracted more Lions action than the books may prefer. It may still get there based on line movement, but the initial spread reveals much about what Vegas projects from this game. Minnesota is a value at -8.5 and even -9.

The under looked to be the play at first glance. The total is high, and this is a divisional matchup. However, the trends suggest otherwise. Both teams have seen the over hit twice in their first four games of the season. They came in the first two weeks of the season before seeing unders the past two weeks. However, the common theme is that both teams ran into good defenses. The Lions and Vikings defensive units, despite some talented pieces, cannot be counted as good. This should be a high-scoring affair. Lock in the over for Week 5.

