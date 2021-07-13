Look For The Over On The Carolina Panthers Season Win Total
July 13Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Bet the Over for the Carolina Panthers’ Win Total?
The Carolina Panthers’ win total is set at 7.5 with a plus-price of +110. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is in line to start for Carolina, and this could be one of those situations where a little bit of change is good for all sides. Darnold was headed in the wrong direction under the tutelage of fired Jets head coach Adam Gase.
However, the situation at Carolina should be much more stable for Darnold this time around under offensive coordinator Joe Brady and head coach Matt Rhule.
Brady became a hot commodity in the NFL after working closely with Joe Burrow during LSU’s 2019 championship-winning season. By acquiring Darnold before the draft, the Panthers gained a few additional weeks for him to settle in and learn the offense. Note that Darnold is still only 24-years old, so there’s plenty of room for his growth as a quarterback.
He should benefit from an improved Carolina defense with defensive tackle Derrick Brown in his second year and cornerback Jaycee Horn who was widely considered the best player at his position in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Keep in mind that the NFL will have a 17-game season, and even an 8-9 record will be good enough to cash the over in the win total.
Get a jump start on the 2021 NFL season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find MVP and Rookie of the Year odds, team futures, in addition to divisional and conference outright winners.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.