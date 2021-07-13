Look For The Over On The Carolina Panthers Season Win Total

Bet the Over for the Carolina Panthers’ Win Total?

The Carolina Panthers’ win total is set at 7.5 with a plus-price of +110. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is in line to start for Carolina, and this could be one of those situations where a little bit of change is good for all sides. Darnold was headed in the wrong direction under the tutelage of fired Jets head coach Adam Gase.

However, the situation at Carolina should be much more stable for Darnold this time around under offensive coordinator Joe Brady and head coach Matt Rhule.

Brady became a hot commodity in the NFL after working closely with Joe Burrow during LSU’s 2019 championship-winning season. By acquiring Darnold before the draft, the Panthers gained a few additional weeks for him to settle in and learn the offense. Note that Darnold is still only 24-years old, so there’s plenty of room for his growth as a quarterback.

He should benefit from an improved Carolina defense with defensive tackle Derrick Brown in his second year and cornerback Jaycee Horn who was widely considered the best player at his position in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Keep in mind that the NFL will have a 17-game season, and even an 8-9 record will be good enough to cash the over in the win total.

