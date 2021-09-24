Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chargers +245| Chiefs -300

Spread: Chiefs -6.5

Total: 54.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +500 | Steelers +3400

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Chargers +6.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs News and Analysis

Los Angeles Chargers Analysis

The high-powered Los Angeles Chargers head to Arrowhead Stadium in a matchup with one of the highest totals on the slate. Led by quarterback Justin Herbert, the Chargers look to bounce back after a 20-17 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. In the loss, Herbert threw 338 yards and one touchdown against a Cowboys defense that ranks 23rd in DVOA. The second-year quarterback should have an easier matchup, facing a Chiefs defense that ranks 31st in DVOA, allowing 481 yards to a Baltimore Ravens offense in a 36-35 loss in Week 2.

Using a concentrated receiving corps, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams look like the primary targets for Herbert, seeing a combined 50% of the team’s looks. In Week 2, Williams led the receiving corps with 10 targets, catching seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Don’t rule out tight end Jared Cook, a viable option, seeing five targets in the Week 2 loss.

Running back Austin Ekeler also provides tremendous upside as a dual-threat option, scoring both on the ground and in the passing game. Ekeler led the backfield with a 50% share of the Chargers’ carries, rushing for 54 yards on nine attempts, seeing nine targets, catching nine passes for 61 yards.

As a seven-point road underdog, look for Herbert to use a break-neck play-calling scheme to keep this game close. Last week the Chargers called the fourth-most passing plays, and the trend should continue this week in a matchup with shootout potential.

Kansas City Chiefs Analysis

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs look to bounce back after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, completing 77% of his passes. The Chiefs played that ninth-fastest pace last week, running a play every 23.9 seconds and should face a similar matchup against a Chargers defense ranked 20th in DVOA.

The main staples of the Chiefs offense focus on wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, who command for more than 50% of the Chiefs target share and consistently have big-play ability. Look for Kelce to be a consistent option in the red zone, with Mahomes targeting the tight end 20 times in the red zone dating back to last season.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman should also factor into the passing game, seeing an 18% target share through two weeks.

Despite a lackluster performance to start the season, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire should still factor into the Chiefs’ play calling. A dual-threat option, Edwards-Helarie leads the backfield with a 65% share of touches in the backfield and factors into the passing game, catching 36 passes on 54 targets for 297 yards last season.

Last season when favored at home, the Chiefs are 3-4 against the spread, posting a 6-1 record outright.