Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Chargers vs. Eagles Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 7

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Chargers vs. Eagles Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Chargers -126 | Eagles +108

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Total: 50.0 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Chargers +2700 | Eagles +17000

Chargers vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

Chargers -1.5

Chargers vs. Eagles News, Analysis, and Picks

These two teams are coming off wildly different results last week. The Chargers lost as home favorites against the Patriots, while the Eagles demolished the Lions. Detroit isn’t exactly elite competition, but it was still an impressive performance. They were listed as just 3.5-point road favorites, but they ended up winning by 38 points.

Unfortunately, a performance like that typically results in a team becoming overvalued from a betting perspective. Teams coming off a win of at least 35 points have historically posted a record of 46-60-5 against the spread the following week.

The spread on this game initially had the Chargers listed as three-point favorites, but the line is down to just 1.5.

The Chargers are undoubtedly the better team heading into this contest. They’re superior in terms of Football Outsiders DVOA, and they definitely have an edge at quarterback. Jalen Hurts has had a few solid games this year, but he’s no Justin Herbert. Herbert owns the seventh-highest grade at the quarterback position per Pro Football Focus, while Jalen Hurts ranks just 16th. Herbert has also been excellent at covering the spread, posting a record of 12-10. That includes a mark of 6-4 on the road.

Ultimately, this feels like a good time to sell high on the Eagles.

