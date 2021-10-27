Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Trends and Picks

Rams vs. Texans Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Rams vs. Texans Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rams -950 | Texans +640

Spread: Rams -14.5

Total: 43.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Rams +950 | Texans +100000

Rams vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

Texans +14.5

Rams vs. Texans News, Analysis, and Picks

The Texans have the potential to get Tyrod Taylor back in the lineup this week. He will reportedly return to practice this week, and head coach David Culley told reporters that Taylor would start when healthy.

That could be a massive development for the Texans. Taylor is a legitimate NFL quarterback, and the same cannot be said for Davis Mills at the moment. Taylor got off to a red-hot start before getting injured. He averaged 10.03 adjusted yards per attempt in Week 1 vs. the Jaguars, and he followed that up with an average of 13.18 adjusted yards per attempt before getting injured vs. the Bills. Mills has been way worse in that department, and he also has more turnovers than touchdown passes.

The Rams are the better team in this matchup, but they struggled in a similar spot last week vs. the Lions. The Lions led in that contest into the third quarter before the Rams pulled away late. Still, the Lions were able to cover the spread pretty comfortably.

The Rams have games against the Titans and 49ers over the next two weeks, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they weren’t 100% focused on the lowly Texans.

Ultimately, this feels like too many points if Taylor is back at quarterback for the Texans. It sounds like there’s a good chance that will happen, so I’m happy to lock in the Texans getting more than two touchdowns.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.