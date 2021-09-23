Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Dolphins vs. Raiders Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Dolphins vs. Raiders Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Dolphins +168 | Raiders -200

Spread: Raiders -3.5

Total: 45.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Dolphins +4400 | Dolphins +5000

Dolphins vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

Dolphins +3.5

Dolphins vs. Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

The Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa for this matchup, which means Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback. He was abysmal in relief of Tagovailoa last week, racking up 169 yards on a whopping 40 attempts, and the Dolphins didn’t score a single point vs. the Bills.

However, Brissett has proven himself a capable starter in the past. He’s not a world-beater by any stretch, but he averaged 6.8 adjusted yards per attempt with the Colts in 2019-20. He also brings some rushing ability to the table, racking up 12 career touchdowns with his legs.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is in the midst of the best stretch of his career. He was quietly very good last season, and he’s been outstanding through his first two games this year. He leads the league with 817 passing yards this season, and he’s also thrown five touchdowns with just one interception.

Still, I think this is an excellent buy-low spot for the Dolphins. It may not feel good to play a team coming off a 35-point loss last week, but it has historically been a strong investment. Those teams have gone 65-37-1 against the spread in their next contest, which makes sense when you think about it. The public typically wants nothing to do with teams following a blowout, so the sportsbooks have to overcompensate by inflating the line.

The Raiders could also be without Josh Jacobs for the second straight week, which would be bad against the Dolphins. They were a major run funnel last season, ranking sixth in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA but 22nd in rush defense. That means the run game is the best way to attack their defense, but Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber combined for just 41 yards on 20 carries last week.