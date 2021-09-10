Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots NFL Game Information

Dolphins (0-0) vs. Patriots (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Gillette Stadium

TV Coverage: CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Dolphins +146 / Patriots -174

Spread: Dolphins +3 (-101) Patriots -3 (-119)

Total: 43.5 (-112)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Dolphins +3300 Patriots +3700

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots News and Notes

Two teams with lofty expectations for the upcoming NFL season meet up in the opening week at Gillette Stadium. The Miami Dolphins (0-0) are coming off a much improved season that saw them finish at 10-6 but miss out on the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters his first season full season as the number one man under center. Head Coach Brian Flores and his hard-nosed defense look to continue where they left off a season ago. Entering his third year in charge of the club, Flores won five games in his first season followed by ten last year, and hopes to take the Dolphins to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In New England, the Patriots (0-0) are looking to a return to their former ways after a disappointing 2020. New England finished with a record of 7-9 and missed out on the post-season, and failed to win ten games for the first time since 2002. First Round pick Mac Jones takes over at quarterback after the release of Cam Newton while Bill Belichick returns for his 22nd season as the Patriots head coach.

The two quarterbacks this week are no strangers to one another. Tagovailoa left Alabama to enter the NFL draft in 2020, and it was Jones that took over as the main man for the Crimson Tide. Now, with both being first-round picks, Jones has a chance to show Tagovailoa that he learned just as much in his time at ‘Bama.

Miami’s identity is on defense, where Flores happened to lead the Patriots before his move to Florida. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is coming off a season where he was the first player since 2007 to record 10 interceptions. The problem on defense for the Patriots could be that with Stephon Gilmore out for the first six weeks, the Pats could struggle on the outside and be taken advantage of by the deep pass.

Both teams ranked close to the bottom in total offense last year, and if either team is to reach the playoffs this season, the offenses will have to be improved. New England ranked 27th in total offense last season, while Miami ranked 22nd.

This is the second straight year the Fins will open their season at New England. The Pats beat Miami 21-11 almost a year ago to the day of this meeting. Miami rebounded with a 10-point win in the rematch in December. The Dolphins have covered just once in their past nine trips to Foxborough, and the home team is 16-5 ATS in the past 21 meetings.

It’s not often that rookies or second-year players step out and lead their teams to the next level, but both programs are in good shape, and it’s an intriguing matchup for the first week of the season.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Dolphins 32.1% Patriots 67.9%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Patriots – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Patriots – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 2 stars

