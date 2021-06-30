Minnesota Vikings NFC North Season Preview

Minnesota Vikings Season Preview

For most, the Minnesota Vikings had a disappointing season last year while they have really worked the last two years to try to replenish talent. They drafted 15 guys last year and have made wholesale changes in the defensive backfield in particular.

A couple of big draft picks this year have bolstered the roster, and some veteran additions guys like Patrick Peterson have come on board. Harrison Smith, the longest-tenured Viking, now gets some veteran presence in Patrick Peterson to help to rebuild this city. As the season progressed, they got game experience and became more consistent and jelled as a unit.

Kirk Cousins Needs to Improve

With the injury to Dalvin Cook, if he didn’t get injured in the middle part of the year, this was a team that was likely to become a playoff team. Now, can Kirk Cousins take the next step in terms of his progression? He got the playoff win against New Orleans a couple of years ago. He needs to step up and make that leap if they are going to make any damage. That talent, offensively and defensively, especially with what they did in the draft, the foundation is there for Minnesota to not only steal the division but to become a playoff contender and, more importantly, perhaps a Superbowl dark horse. They may have the level of talent that could compete with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which isn’t something really any team can say.

Vikings Started Slow in 2020

The Vikings started off last season terribly. They were 1-5 going into their bye week, with their only win coming against the Houston Texans before they fired Bill O’Brien. However, they wrapped up the season strong and went 6-4 the rest of the way, leading up to their 7-9 season-ending record. And they had a three-game losing streak in December that really put them out of any contention. Overall, they were 1-5 and then got themselves to 6-6. Minnesota had completely turned the season around, then a three-game losing streak to Tampa, Chicago, and New Orleans really put them out.

Turnovers and Offensive Line Issues

One reason why things didn’t work out last season was that they turned the ball over a bunch. Last year, they had the worst starting field position in the league offensively, and they had the worst starting field position defensively in the entire NFL. That is rare that you can pull that off. It’s usually connected on some level, but to be dead last in offensive starting position and dead last defensive starting position is tough to do. To make matters worse, defensively, they were ranked 29th.

The Vikings have also had offensive line issues for years, and the addition of first-round pick Christian Darrisaw should help out the cause. Darrisaw was drafted out of Virginia Tech and has dealt with some injuries but is expected to be a full recovery from his most recent ones and play this season.

Kellen Mond to Push Kirk Cousins?

Another big question that everybody’s going to have is if Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M is the type of quarterback that can push Kirk Cousins this year. He’s been inconsistent in college, but he does have a lot of experience and physical tools that people like. There are people out there that are buying into his potential, and clearly, so are the Vikings. They believe he has upside even if he had a low 59 percent college completion percentage throughout the course of his career. But you look at the top-flight defenses that he has played against teams like LSU, Georgia, and Alabama, where he hasn’t exactly shown consistency against those types of teams.

That’s where many think Kellen Mond has plateaued at the college level and, more importantly, where he may struggle at the NFL level. He still raw in terms of reading coverage and breaking down coverage to locate the receivers and go through the passing tree. And that’s where he’s going to struggle on the next level. At times, he can robotic and a little bit rigid in terms of his movement, pocket presence.

Yet, he’s mobile, and you could develop certain packages for Mond, just the way New Orleans did for Taysom Hill. It’s something to keep an eye on as to whether he becomes the starter in Minnesota two or three years down the road. But for the time being, Kirk Cousins is the quarterback that Minnesota is going to live and die with and may become the deciding factor on how far this team can go in 2021-22.

The Minnesota Vikings are +4000 to win Super Bowl LVI, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.