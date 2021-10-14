Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers Team Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Vikings vs. Panthers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 17

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Vikings vs. Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Vikings -120 | Panthers +102

Spread: Vikings -1.0

Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +5500 | Panthers +8500

Vikings vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

Vikings -1.0

Vikings vs. Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vikings enter this contest with a worse record than the Panthers, but they are undoubtedly the better team in this matchup. The Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 record, but their wins came against the Jets, Saints, and Texans. None of those wins are impressive, and they’ve come crashing back to reality over the past two weeks. They got steamrolled by the Cowboys in Week 4 and followed that up with a mediocre 18-point performance vs. the Eagles.

Sam Darnold also came crashing back to reality. He looked like a different quarterback in his first three games with the Panthers, but he’s thrown five interceptions over the past two weeks. He’s averaged just 4.12 adjusted yards per attempt over that time frame, so the first three weeks are starting to feel like an outlier.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have played a bear of a schedule. They’ve lost to the Bengals, Cardinals, and Browns, who are a combined 10-3 this season. They also struggled to a two-point win over the Lions, but they outgained them by nearly 100 yards. If Alexander Mattison didn’t lose a fumble late, the final margin would’ve been a lot more impressive.

Overall, the Vikings enter this contest 13th in Football Outsiders DVOA while the Panthers rank 17th.

The Vikings are also scheduled to get Dalvin Cook back this week. He was limited at practice on Wednesday, which bodes well for his availability moving forward.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid