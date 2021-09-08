Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Vikings vs. Bengals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Vikings -180 | Bengals +152

Spread: Vikings -3.0

Total: 47.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +4400 | Bengals +12000

Vikings vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

Bengals +3 (+105)

Vikings vs. Bengals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Vikings enter this matchup as clear favorites, and they’ll be looking to improve on a 7-9 record from last year. That was their first losing season since 2014-15 and just their second sub .500 campaign under head coach Mike Zimmer. Zimmer has been one of the best coaches in the league since arriving in Minnesota, and he’s been very kind to Vikings’ bettors. He owns a record of 66-45-1 as a head coach, making him the third most profitable coach since 2004.

The Vikings have plenty of blue-chip players on offense – Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen – and Kirk Cousins is coming off one of his best seasons as a passer. He averaged 8.5 adjusted yards per attempt, which ranked fifth among qualified quarterbacks.

Their bigger concern is on defense, and the Bengals have the talent to take advantage. Joe Burrow was impressive as a rookie, posting a 6-4 record against the spread, and he’ll lean on an imposing group of receivers in Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Ja’Marr Chase. Joe Mixon is also one of the better running backs in the league.

I’m backing the Bengals in this contest because it has historically been profitable to back bad teams in Week 1 of a new season. Historically, teams that finish with six wins or fewer have posted a record of 99-74-4 against the spread in the first week of a new year. That’s good for a +10.9% return on investment. That said, I would prefer to grab them at +3.5 should that number become available closer to kick off.