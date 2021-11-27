Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Game Information

Vikings (5-5) vs. 49ers (5-5)

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

TV Coverage: Fox

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Vikings +143 / 49ers -169

Spread: Vikings +3 (-102) 49ers-3 (-117)

Total: 49 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Vikings +6000 49ers +6000

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers News and Notes

It’s a match-up of two teams with a lot to play for in Week 12 as the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) travel to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in a huge NFC contest. The winner will emerge over .500 while the loser will be staring uphill at a playoff berth with the weeks winding down.

After dropping four games in a row, the 49ers have bounced back, winning three of four and two in a row to creep back to an even record on the season. Deebo Samuel has turned himself into a household name. Averaging 7.2 yards on the ground and 18.1 yards thru the air, Samuel sits just six yards shy of cracking the 1000 yard receiving mark. After carrying the ball eight times against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the question becomes how many times he will get the rock this week against a defense in Minnesota that has struggled to stop the run. The Vikings’ run defense gives up 4.8 yards per play which ranks T-31 in the league. Minny also gives up 127 yards a game which puts them at 27th in the league. Samuel might find some difficulties making plays through the air as Minnesota sits fifth in the league, allowing teams to complete passes; however, Aaron Rodgers threw for 385 yards against them last week.

For the Vikings, their success hinges on the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Minnesota is 5-1 in games he throws for over 275 yards, so he will need to get the air game going for the Vikings to pull off the upset. Meanwhile, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is knocking on the door of a thousand-yard season as he needs just 56 yards to achieve that milestone. But the Vikings may struggle in the air against San Francisco, a defense that is ranked eighth in the league in yards per attempt and third in the league, allowing just 202.4 yards per game through the air.

As an underdog, the Vikings are 4-0 against the number in their past four road games and 5-1 in their previous six games. Minnesota is also 6-2 against the spread in their previous eight games in November. Meanwhile, San Francisco has struggled at home as a favorite, they are 16-35-1 against the number in their past 52 games as a home favorite, and it doesn’t matter if they are at home or on the road when they are favored, because in their past 13 games as a favorite they are 3-10 against the spread. The SportsGrid Betting Model likes them bucking that trend this week with a critical number in -3.

Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Vikings 40.3% 49ers 59.7%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: 0 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: 49ers – 4 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 1.5 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.