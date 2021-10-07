New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Patriots vs. Texans Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 10

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Patriots vs. Texans Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Patriots -400 | Texans +315

Spread: Patriots -8.5

Total: 39.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +7000 | Texans +100000

Patriots vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

Patriots -8.5

Patriots vs. Texans News, Analysis, and Picks

These two teams have the same record, but they could not feel more different at the moment. The Patriots are rebuilding around a new franchise quarterback, while the Texans are just floating in limbo. They’re still trying to figure out what to do with DeShaun Watson, and until that happens, they can’t move on.

Still, all the numbers and trends suggest the Texans are the right side in this matchup. The Patriots are listed as 8.5-point road favorites, and they have done nothing to deserve that. They rank just 19th in Football Outsiders DVOA, and this current spread suggests they’re more than 10 points better than the Texans on a neutral field. That feels aggressive.

Buying low on bad teams is also typically a wise decision. Teams coming off a loss of at least 35 points have gone 66-37-5 against the spread the following week, good for a +23.1% return on investment. That trend has already gone 2-0 so far this season.

That said, I can’t recommend putting any actual money on Davis Mills. There are different levels of bad quarterbacks, but Mills might be the worst quarterback to see an NFL field in recent memory. Remember that game last year where the Broncos had to start a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback because of COVID? That guy might be better than Mills.

The Texans managed a nearly unfathomable four yards in the first half last week before exploding for 105 after halftime. Mills finished with just 87 passing yards and four interceptions, resulting in a mind-boggling average of -4.43 adjusted yards per attempt.

Maybe Mills can take a step forward this week, but I’m not willing to bet on it. Bill Belichick has historically been outstanding against rookie quarterbacks, so I’m expecting another disastrous performance. If that happens, the Patriots might only need to score 17 points to cover this spread.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid