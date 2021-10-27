New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds, Trends and Picks

Patriots vs. Chargers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 31

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Patriots vs. Chargers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Patriots +205 | Chargers -250

Spread: Chargers -5.5

Total: 43.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +7000 | Chargers +2100

Patriots vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Chargers -5.5

Patriots vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

You rarely have the opportunity to buy-low on one team and sell-high on another in the same matchup, but this Week 8 matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams is precisely the case.

The Patriots are coming off an absolute drubbing of the lowly Jets last week, scoring 54 points and finishing with a 41-point margin of victory. Their offense exploded for 554 yards of total offense.

Of course, anything that happens against the Jets has to be taken lightly. Their roster was in even worse shape than usual last week, given the injuries to C.J. Mosley and Zach Wilson, so there isn’t much to take away from this blowout.

Selling high on teams coming off massive wins is often the right idea. Teams have posted a 45-59-5 record against the spread following a victory of at least 35 points, and fading those squads results in a return on investment of +9.6%.

Meanwhile, the Chargers were blown out by the Ravens in their last contest, and unsurprisingly, buying low on those teams has historically been very profitable. Good teams like the Chargers – teams with a win percentage of at least 55% – have posted a record of 34-23-2 following a defeat of at least 28 points.

Finally, favorites coming off their bye tend to be solid investments as well. They own a record of 168-134-9 against the spread since 2004. Add it all up, and the Chargers are one of my favorite plays of the week.

