New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Patriots vs. Jets Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Patriots vs. Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Patriots -260 | Jets +215

Spread: Patriots -5.5

Total: 42.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +4000 | Jets +21000

Patriots vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

Patriots -5.5 (-115)

Patriots vs. Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jets could have a major problem on their hands. Their offensive line was a major question mark heading into the season, but I don’t think anyone expected it to be as bad as it was in Week 1. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was pressured on 22 of 43 dropbacks, which was easily the top mark of the week.

Now, starting left tackle, Mekhi Becton is expected to be sidelined for the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. The Panthers aren’t a particularly intimidating pass-rushing team either, so things could get worse moving forward.

With that in mind, it’s hard to get a feel for Wilson. He was basically running for his life vs. the Panthers, and he got off to a dreadful start in the first half. However, he bounced back with a brilliant performance after halftime, racking up 174 passing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 10.19 adjusted yards per attempt.

The Patriots have a rookie quarterback of their own in Mac Jones, and he was solid but unspectacular in his pro debut. He put the Patriots in a position to win the game in the fourth quarter before Damien Harris’ crucial fumble. Sam Darnold had a field day against the Jets last week, so expect Jones to deliver another solid performance this Sunday.

There’s not a ton of line value with the Patriots – they’re up to 5.5-point favorites after opening at -3.5 – but I still think they’re the correct side. The Jets’ offensive line is just too shaky to back at this point.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.