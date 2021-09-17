New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Saints -180 | Panthers +152

Spread: Saints -3.5

Total: 44.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Saints +2500 | Panthers +7500

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers Predictions and Picks

Under 44.5

Panthers (+3)

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers News and Analysis

New Orleans Saints Analysis

The New Orleans Saints look to keep the momentum going after a 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston led the offense, throwing for 148 yards for five touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. Winston also took to the ground, scrambling three times for 37 yards.

Without their lead wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is out for the first six weeks of the season because of an ankle injury, the Saints used a diversified receiving corps. New Orleans was led by tight end Adam Trautman, who saw 30% of the team’s target share, catching six passes for 18 yards. Wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris and tight end Juwan Johnson saw seven combined targets for 107 yards, with Johnson and Harris finding their way to the end zone.

A key component to the Saints’ offense is running back Alvin Kamara. In the Week 1 win, Kamara ran for 83 yards on 20 carries and was targeted four times for eight yards and a touchdown. Kamara’s versatility in the offense allowed him to lead the team in rushing workload (51%) made him second in target share.

Winston and the Saints face a tough Panthers defense that ranks fourth in DVOA, limiting a Jets’ offense to 252 yards and 14 points.

Since the 2018 season, the Saints are 5-1 outright against the Panthers, with a 2-4 record against the spread.

Carolina Panthers Analysis

Kicking off the 2021 season with a 19-14 win over the New York Jets, the Carolina Panthers, led by new quarterback Sam Darnold took advantage of a weak defense. Darnold threw for 279 yards, completing 24 of his 35 pass attempts, with one touchdown. In a more simplified offense, the receiving corps focuses around D.J. Moore, Terrance Marshall and Robby Anderson, with Moore leading the wide receivers with a 24% target share. Moore saw eight targets, catching six passes for 80 yards.

Like their opponent, the Panthers rely on their workhorse running back Christian McCaffrey to keep the offense moving. McCaffrey led the Panthers overall in target share, seeing 27% of Carolina’s looks and a 100% catch rate. Also leading the Panthers in carries, with a 77% workload, McCaffrey ran for 98 yards on 21 attempts, averaging 4.67 yards per carry.

The Saints rank first in defensive DVOA, limiting a Packers’ offense to only 229 yards, the lowest on the week.

Sunday’s matchup featuring two impressive defenses might make for a lower-scoring affair, with both teams focusing on their big-play running backs.