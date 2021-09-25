New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots NFL Game Information

Saints (1-1) vs. Patriots (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Gillette Stadium

TV Coverage: Fox

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Saints +127 / Patriots -149

Spread: Saints +2.5 (-103) Patriots -2.5 (-117)

Total: 42.5 (-111)

Odds to Win Series: N/A

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Saints +3400 Patriots +3700

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Saints 36.2% Patriots 63.8%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Patriots – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: 0 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 stars

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots News and Notes

The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will look to bounce back from a week two loss versus the Carolina Panthers as they hit the road for a tilt with the New England Patriots (1-1). New England is looking to make it two straight following a 25-6 win in New York versus the Jets who they beat for the 11th straight time. This game marks the first time since 2005 that these two teams will meet without Tom Brady and Drew Brees as opposing quarterbacks.

Following their Week 1 victory in which quarterback Jameis Winston threw for five touchdown passes in a rout of the Green Bay Packers, expectations were high for the Saints as they traveled to Carolina. A disappointing result saw New Orleans lose 26-7 with Winston throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns. The former Bucs pivot leads the NFL in interceptions with 90 since entering the league in 2015. Meanwhile, the loss was just the sixth time under Sean Payton and the first time since Week 10 of 2019 that the Saints were held to under 10 points. New Orleans has followed such poor performances by going 4-1 while scoring 30+ points in all five games. Still, which Saints team will show up this weekend is the question on most bettors’ minds.

New England is riding the momentum of a Week 2 road win against the Jets. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw for a conservative 186 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, as he enters this one without a turnover this season. Jones is the first quarterback since at least 1950 with 30+ pass attempts and a 70+ completion percentage in each of his first two starts. On the ground, Damien Harris has a total of 162 yards rushing this year, and with James White behind him, New England has a nice one-two punch.

As far as betting trends go, a few things that stand out are Bill Belichick coached teams in New England are 48-24 in September. New England is 2-9-1 against the spread in their past 12 following straight-up wins. The Saints are 22-7 in their past 29 games against the spread as an underdog and 8-0-1 against the number in games following a performance where they failed to gain 250 yards.

