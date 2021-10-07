New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Giants vs. Cowboys Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 10

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Giants vs. Cowboys Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +260 | Cowboys -320

Spread: Cowboys -7.0

Total: 52.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants +28000 | Cowboys +1900

Giants vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

Giants +7.0

Giants vs. Cowboys News, Analysis, and Picks

Nothing like a good, old-fashioned NFC East rivalry game. The Giants are coming off an impressive win last week vs. the Saints. They were missing two of their top three wide receivers, yet they still managed to secure the upset as seven-point road underdogs.

However, the Cowboys have arguably seen their stock rise more than any other team through the first four weeks. They started with a last-second loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but have reeled off three straight wins since then.

We knew their offense would be explosive, but they have beaten teams in a variety of ways this season. Dallas has gotten their run game going over the past two weeks, with Ezekiel Elliott averaging 6.43 yards per carry and Tony Pollard averaging 6.05. Adding that kind of rushing production to what Dak Prescott can do with his arm gives the Cowboys one of the scariest offenses in the league.

Still, don’t sleep on the Giants’ offense. This was a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones, and he has been excellent through the first four weeks. He’s been a threat with his arm and legs, and ProFootballFocus has rewarded him with the fifth-highest grade at the quarterback position.

Last week, the Giants also unleashed first-round pick Kadarius Toney, which gives their offense the big-play threat they’ve been lacking. He looked electric at times vs. the Saints, racking up 78 yards on six catches. Even when Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton return to the lineup, Toney should have a solidified spot in the receiver rotation.

With that in mind, I think this spread might be a smidge high. Backing the underdog in NFC East showdowns has also historically been a wise decision, rewarding bettors with a 115-98-5 record since 2004.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid