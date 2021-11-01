New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Monday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 8

Kansas City Chiefs (3-4) vs. New York Giants (2-5)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, November 1, 2021

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Giants vs. Chiefs Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Giants +385 | Chiefs -500

Spread: Giants +10.5 (-114) | Chiefs -10.5 (-106)

Total: 52 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants +100000 | Chiefs +1300

Giants vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

DeMarcus Robinson over 14.5 reception yards (-106)

Giants vs. Chiefs News, Analysis, and Picks

According to FiveThirtyEight’s playoff projections, the 3-4 Chiefs still have a 45% chance of making the playoffs. A win on Monday night would go a long way to getting their season back on track. While Kansas City has struggled this season, that hasn’t been the case against the NFC East division as it’s defeated both the Eagles and Washington Football Team by a combined 30 points.

Although Kansas City quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, suffered a concussion last week against Tennessee, he should benefit from an extra rest day. There’s no question they were awful in the game, but the Titans are a team that can take advantage of some of the Chiefs’ vulnerabilities — particularly when they have to defend against the run.

This week, I’d expect that we’ll see better production out from the Chiefs pass-happy offense. They’ll take on a Giants defense with cluster injuries to Lorenzo Carter and Carter Coughlin at the linebacker position. Defensive back Nate Ebner has also been ruled out. The combination of their absences could result in a big day for the Chiefs’ passing game.

DeMarcus Robinson is one wide receiver for the Chiefs who might be flying under the radar. Robinson has seen his target share increase over the last two weeks, but he’s coming off a game where he had only one catch for seven yards. Twice this season, when he’s failed to reach double digits in passing yardage, he logged at least 17 receiving yards in the next game.

With the Giants likely keying in on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, I foresee Robinson getting some opportunities to contribute to the offense. FanDuel lists his prop for receiving yards at 14.5 (-106), and I like his chances to go over this number. I would play it up to 16.5.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid