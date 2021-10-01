New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesars Superdome

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Giants +285| Saints -335

Spread: Saints -7

Total: 41.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants +28000 | Saints +3300

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Predictions and Picks

Giants +7.5

New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints News and Analysis

New York Giants Analysis

Daniel Jones leads the New York Giants in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints, with news breaking that has implications on the Giants’ offense. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard have been ruled out due to hamstring injuries. Combined, Slayton and Shepard are responsible for 34% of the Giants’ target share. A massive blow to the Giants’ receiving corps, expect additional production for Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, who appear to be the primary targets in the offense. Golladay, an offseason acquisition from the Detroit Lions, saw five targets in a Week 3 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, catching four passes for 64 yards.

The backfield is dominated by running back Saquon Barkley, who leads the team with a 52% share of carries. In a Week 3 matchup facing the Falcons defense ranked 24th in rush, DVOA Barkley rushed for 51 yards on 15 attempts, with one touchdown, and factoring into the Giants’ passing game, catching six passes for 43 yards.

Using a 59%/41% pass-to-run split, the Giants prefer a more hurry-up approach, ranking second in hurry-up rate, with 29% of their plays called using the scheme. Facing the Saints, Jones may have a difficult matchup against the third-ranked DVOA defense.

Dating back to last season, the Giants ate 7-2 against the spread on the road with an outright record of 3-6.

New Orleans Saints Analysis

After three weeks, it appears the Saints’ defense is funneled through running back Alvin Kamara. The star running back has been on the field for 80% of the team’s offensive snaps, leading the Saints in both target share at 22% and carries at 55%. In a Week 3 28-13 win over the New England Patriots, Kamara rushed for 89 yards on 24 attempts, also targeted four times, catching three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. Facing the 20th ranked passing DVOA defense, quarterback Jameis Winston should have plenty of opportunities to throw the ball. In the Week 3 win, Winston threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns, completing 61% of his passes.

With Michael Thomas still sidelined with an ankle injury, expect looks to go toward Marquez Callaway, who was targeted five times, catching four passes for 41 yards and one touchdown. As a 7.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook, expect the Saints to rely on their methodical pace, ranked at the third slowest team in the league, averaging a play every 28.7 seconds.

As a home favorite dating back to last season, the Saints are 8-7 against the spread, with an outright record of 11-4.