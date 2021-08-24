New York Jets: Injury Update

The New York Jets can’t catch a break at the rate they’re going. Their two biggest acquisitions in defensive end Carl Lawson and linebacker Jared Davis are now injured. Lawson is done for the season after rupturing his Achilles, while Davis will be sidelined for two months with an ankle injury.

This is not the start first-year head coach Robert Saleh had in mind. If anyone could coach up the Jets’ defense, it would be Saleh, but now he’s already down two starters before the regular season has even kicked off. The Jets will also be starting a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson under center.

These are certainly challenging times for a Jets team with a win total set at six games. This year, New York will have the 12th easiest schedule based on their opponents’ win-loss records from last season.

If you thought their projected win total was a bit inflated after only winning two games last season, it would be difficult to fancy them winning more than six given these recent injuries.

