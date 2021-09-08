New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Jets vs. Panthers Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Jets vs. Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Jets +205 | Panthers -250

Spread: Panthers -5.0

Total: 45.0 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +12000 | Panthers +9000

Jets vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

Over 45.0 (-112)

Jets vs. Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

These two teams enter the season with low expectations, but both franchises have some hope.

The Jets will start a new era under rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, and he’s generated significant buzz during the preseason. The Jets’ beat reporters drooled over Wilson’s arm talent during training camp, and he had an extremely impressive regular season tune-up in his final preseason game. He completed nine of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and led the Jets to scores on all three of his drives. It was against the Packers’ backup defense, but there is still optimism about the Jets’ offense for the first time in a long time.

Unfortunately, that optimism doesn’t extend to the defense. Opposing offenses routinely shredded the Jets during the preseason, and they don’t have a ton of talent after losing Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury.

Former Jets starter Sam Darnold will helm the Panthers’ offense, and they will be hoping for a Ryan Tannehill-like resurgence in a new system. It remains to be seen if that will happen, but Darnold will certainly have better weapons at his disposal than he did with the Jets. D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson, and Terrace Marshall form an excellent trio at wide receiver, and Christian McCaffrey is one of the most dangerous players in the league out of the backfield.

Ultimately, I expect the offenses to have the edge over the defenses in this matchup, so I’ll take the over on 45.0 points.

