New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Jets vs. Broncos Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Jets vs. Broncos Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Jets +450 | Broncos -600

Spread: Broncos -10.5

Total: 41.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +55000 | Broncos +4100

Jets vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

Jets +10.5 (-105)

Jets vs. Broncos News, Analysis, and Picks

There was some optimism that the Jets would be better this season, but it’s been the same old Jets so far. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has struggled through his first two starts, tossing five interceptions while averaging just 4.0 yards per attempt. His offensive line hasn’t done him any favors – he’s been pressured on 50% of his dropbacks – but Wilson hasn’t been effective even when given a clean pocket.

Conversely, Teddy Bridgewater has played very well for the Broncos. He’s thrown four touchdowns with zero interceptions while averaging 9.6 adjusted yards per attempt. That ranks seventh in the league among qualified quarterbacks.

He’s also lived up to his “Teddy Covers” moniker to start the year. He’s 2-0 against the spread, covering as a three-point favorite vs. the Giants and a six-point favorite vs. the Jaguars. That brings his record to 37-14 ATS for his career, which is an unreal mark. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning are the only quarterbacks that have made bettors more money since 2004.

As bad as the Jets have looked to start the year, I think this is an excellent spot to buy low on them. Teams that start the season 0-2 straight up and against the spread have historically gone 52-34-0 ATS in Week 3. That’s good for a +18.1% return on investment. When facing a team that has gone 2-0 to start the year, winless squads have posted a record of 17-9 ATS.

The Jets might be the worst team in football, but history suggests that they’re the right side in this contest.