New York Jets vs. Houston Texans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 12 on FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +116 | Texans -136

Spread: Texans -2.5

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +100000| Texans +100000

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans Predictions and Picks

Over 44.5

New York Jets vs. Houston Texans News and Analysis

New York Jets Analysis

The New York Jets can’t find the right rhythm, dropping three straight, after a Week 11 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. According to PFF, New York grades out as the seventh-worst offense but look to find their footing, bringing on veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to handle under center duties. In the Week 11 loss, Flacco threw for 291 yards on 39 attempts, finding the endzone two times in his first start of the year. Flacco and the Jets offense should have a more difficult time producing against a Houston Texans defense ranked 10th in DVOA, especially with a limited receiving corps of Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Look for Ty Johnson to take over lead back duties on the ground, with Michael Carter placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

On the road, the Jets are 0-5 against the spread, posting an 0-5 record outright.

Houston Texans Analysis

After an upset Week 11 22-13 win over the Tennessee Titans, The Houston Texans look to right the ship, extending their win streak to two games, facing a New York Jets defense ranked last in DVOA, per Football Outsiders. According to PFF, the return of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor has jumpstarted the offense, which ranks last, according to PFF, with Taylor throwing for 107 yards on 24 attempts in the Week 11 win. Taylor should benefit from Brandin Cooks, who leads the Texans’ receiving corps with a 28% target share, averaging 7.66 yards per target.

At home, the Texans are 3-1 against the spread, posting a 1-3 record outright.