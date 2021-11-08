NFC Championship Updated Futures Odds and Analysis

NFC Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

The high-powered offenses of the NFC battle to represent the conference in the upcoming Super Bowl, featuring some of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. At the midway point of NFL action, a few teams have established themselves as the top contenders.

Read below and find out how the state of the conference shapes up.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, Nov. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +280

Los Angeles Rams +400

Arizona Cardinals +450

Green Bay Packers +500

Dallas Cowboys +500

New Orleans Saints +1800

Seattle Seahawks +4500

San Francisco 49ers +5500

Minnesota Vikings +5500

Philadelphia Eagles +9000

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Odds: +280

The defending Super Bowl champions look poised to make another run to represent the NFC this year. Posting a 6-2 record, Tampa Bay benefits from wins against Dallas, Atlanta, New England, Miami, Philadelphia, and Chicago, with two tough losses against the Rams and Saints.

With future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady under center, the Buccaneers’ offense is one of the most pass-friendly in the league, averaging 47 passing plays per game as part of a 67%/33% pass-to-run ratio. Brady leads the league in touchdown passes (25) and passing yards per game (331.3), with a 67% completion rate, mostly part of a stacked receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski. With Brown and Gronk missing time due to injury, Evans and Godwin have seen an uptick in production, responsible for a combined 38% target share and averaging 16.5 targets per game. According to PFF, Brady and the Bucs grade out as the third-best offense.

On top of a potent offense, Tampa Bay also does well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. In eight games this year, the defense has allowed 22.9 points per game, which is tied for 13th in the league, while allowing the seventh-fewest yards at 335.8 yards per game.

Starting November with a bye, Tampa Bay returns in Week 10 with a likely easier matchup against the Washington Football Team and New York Giants, closing out the month against the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles Rams

Current Odds: +400

Matthew Stafford looks resurgent leading the second-ranked Rams offense, posting one of the league’s best records at 7-2, despite a Sunday loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans. LA’s other defeat came in a Week 4 matchup to the Cardinals but had statement wins against the Seahawks and Buccaneers. The Rams are averaging 29.0 points per game, which is the fifth-most in the NFL. Before Sunday’s setback, LA rolled with a 58%/42% pass-to-run ratio where they methodically moved the ball down the field, calling a play every 26.5 seconds. Stafford, who ranks second in touchdown passes (23), third in yards per game (307.9), looks to have found his primary target in wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who leads the Rams in target share and has seen at least nine targets in each game this season, also leading the league with 10 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Rams are ranked ninth in DVOA, allowing 21.8 points per game, which is the 10th-fewest in the league, and rank 13th in yards per game, allowing 348.2 yards per game. With new addition Von Miller joining an already stacked defense featuring Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams should continue to be dangerous on the defensive side of the ball.

Benefitting from a Week 12 bye, the Rams’ schedule still looks daunting in November, with matchups against the 49ers and Packers.

Dallas Cowboys

Current Odds: +500

According to PFF, the high-powered Dallas Cowboys look to make a run toward the postseason, currently ranked as the top offense heading into Week 9. In a wild weekend of upsets, the Cowboys were another team shocked as a heavy favorite after being overwhelmed by the visiting Broncos. The two-loss Cowboys started the season with a setback to Tampa but found their form with six straight wins, including statement W’s against the Chargers and Vikings. The offense, led by Dak Prescott, is the 12th-fastest in the league, calling a play every 25.8 seconds, with a slightly-skewed play calling ratio of 57%/43% pass-to-run. Prescott, who missed a Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings, is top-five among starters with a 69.4% completion rate, averaging 292.1 passing yards per game, which is also fifth, behind Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, and Tom Brady. The increase in passing should come as no surprise, highlighted by a receiving corps of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, who handle almost half of the Cowboys’ target share. As always, running back Ezekiel Elliott is an integral part of the offense, seeing the fourth-most targets with a 10% target share and leading the Cowboys’ backfield with a 54% share of carries.

Before the 30-16 Week 9 loss to the Broncos, Dallas also looked stout defensively, ranked sixth in DVOA, allowing 23.1 points per game, 16th best in the league while allowing 366 yards per game, which is also good for 16th.

Schedule-wise, the Cowboys look to have a more favorable slate going into November, with matchups against Atlanta, Kansas City, and Las Vegas. If Dak can stay healthy, look for Dallas to make a run toward the Super Bowl.