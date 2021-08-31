NFC Conference Championship Futures Odds and Analysis

NFC Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

After a two-year hiatus, the NFC representative was crowned Super Bowl Champion with the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers spoiling a repeat by the Kansas City Chiefs with a 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV. There are plenty of early-season contenders in a tough conference with high-powered offenses to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVI.

Top 10, FanDuel Sportsbook, Aug. 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +300

Green Bay Packers +550

San Francisco 49ers +650

Los Angeles Rams +700

Seattle Seahawks +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1500

New Orleans Saints +1600

Minnesota Vikings +1700

Arizona Cardinals +1800

Chicago Bears +2400

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Odds: +300

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the early season favorite to repeat as the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVI. Led by future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the team returns vital weapons for the offense, featuring a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski and a backfield of Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones, and the addition of Giovani Bernard.

Last season, the team ranked second in the conference, behind the Green Bay Packers in points per game, averaging 30.8 points, ranking fourth in total yards per game with an average of 384 yards per game.

With plenty of weapons for Brady, the team ranked second in the league in passing, throwing the ball 65% of the time last season, running a play at the eighth-fastest pace at 25.1 seconds per snap. Expect Brady to continue to spread the ball among the receiving corps again, with wide receivers Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans all responsible for a combined 56% of the target market share.

In the backfield, expect Ronald Jones to see the bulk of the carries, responsible for 59% of the market share of rushes last season. Leonard Fournette and Giovanni Bernard should split third-down and red zone opportunities. Fournette saw a 22% red zone market share opportunity, and Bernard saw 21% as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buccaneers kick off the 2021 season with a Thursday night matchup with the Cowboys in Week 1. Brady will lead the team to Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3, facing his former team for the first time. The team has tough matchups against the Saints on Oct. 31 and Dec. 19 and will host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 12. The team is projected to win 11.5 games on FanDuel Sportsbook and benefit from a weak AFC East schedule.

San Francisco 49ers

Current Odds: +650

After a 6-10 record last season, the 49ers currently have the third-best odds to win the division. It appears the team may take a dual-quarterback approach, swapping between Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance.

With Garoppolo missing 10 games with an ankle injury last season, the team scored the 12th– fewest points in the league, averaging 23.5 points per game. San Francisco averaged 370 yards per game, averaging 68 plays per game and using a more run-heavy approach, with 42% of the plays coming from the backfield.

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and new addition Mohamed Sanu should lead the receiving corps, with tight-end George Kittle primed to return as one of the primary weapons for the 49ers. Kittle missed eight games with a fractured foot, ranking third in receptions behind Kendrick Bourne and Aiyuk, with 48.

Raheem Mostert should see the bulk of carries again this year in a backfield featuring Wayne Gallman and rookie Trey Sermon. Last season, Mostert led the team with a 60% market share of carries, rushing for 521 yards and two touchdowns.

San Francisco heads to Detroit to kick off Week 1, with a matchup with the Lions, followed by an early NFC West schedule against the Seahawks and Cardinals. Currently, the team is projected to win 10.5 games on FanDuel Sportsbook and should benefit from an AFC South schedule.

Seattle Seahawks

Current Odds: +1000

The NFC West remains one of the top conferences in the NFL, and this year is no exception. Led by quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks look primed to extend their playoff streak to four consecutive seasons and eight appearances in the last nine years, producing eight 10-win seasons since 2012.

The main core of production remains intact, with a condensed offense of Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Chris Carson. Last season, Seattle ranked eighth in points per game, averaging 28.7 points, producing an average of 369 yards of total offense. Throwing for 40 touchdowns last season, Wilson ranked second, tied with Tom Brady behind only Aaron Rodgers.

Averaging 65 plays per game, the team ranked 12th in pass percentage, airing the ball 60%, methodically moving down the field at a 26-second per snap pace.

Wilson should also rely heavily on Metcalf and Lockett, who combined for 50% of the target market share, and both look to be deep-threats, averaging 10.10 and 7.98 yards per target, respectively.

After missing four games last season because of injuries, Chris Carson should remain the lead rusher in the backfield. He led the team with 681 yards and five touchdowns, seeing a 45% market share of rushes. However, don’t discount the mobility of Wilson, who was second on the team in rushing with 513 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle is currently projected to win 10 games on FanDuel Sportsbook, starting their season with a trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts. With tough matchups in the NFC West and meetings with the Steelers, Vikings, and Packers, the team will be tested throughout the season but should benefit from matchups against a weaker AFC South Division.