NFC Futures: NFC West To Be Big Test For Brady

Bucs Are NFC Favorites

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently hold the shortest odds to win the NFC again on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +300. If they can figure out their quarterback play, a dark horse in that conference is the San Francisco 49ers. If you look at the entirety of the NFC West, that’s the division with the best shot to dethrone the Brady and the Buccaneers. Every team in that division except maybe the Arizona Cardinals wouldn’t be a total shock to make the Super Bowl this season.

Can NFC West Knock Them Off?

The Tampa defense is only going to get better and be more confident with so many young guys, especially after they dismantled that Kansas City offense in the Super Bowl last year. But Brady is going to be on point, and he will need to be against those NFC West teams in the postseason, and we could see three or even all four of them get in. The Buccaneers will be hard to beat with all of their starters back, but if someone can do it, there’s a solid chance that team will be from the NFC West.