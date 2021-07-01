NFC North Win Totals: Are the Vikings a Lock to go Over 8.5 Wins?

The Odds

The Minnesota Vikings are 2.5-1 to win the division, and their win total is 8.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Minnesota is heavily juiced toward the over at -155 while the under pays +145. People like where their schedule sits, and of course, the outcome of the NFC North is heavily dependent on what happens with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. So bets are being made on the Vikings, assuming that Rodgers may not be there, and they can reel off nine or 10 wins.

Powered by a Strong 2021 Draft

They had a fantastic draft and have some good plug-and-play players. Christian Darrisaw and Wyatt Davis on the offensive line as rookies, but they are NFL ready. The Vikings want to pound the rock between the tackles with Dalvin Cook. Now, both of those draft picks that make up the starting lineup make the line so much more physical.

Look at the picks on defense with Chazz Surratt out of North Carolina who is a leading tackler. Patrick Jones, the player they picked up in the third round, led the ACC in total sacks. Jaylen Twyman has to work his way back from those off-the-field issues. He was wounded during a shooting in Washington, D.C but is expected to make a full recovery. But Twyman was one of the best defensive tackles in college football entering 2020. To pick him up in the sixth round was a complete steal. They get Ihmir Smith-Marsette from Iowa, a complete burner of a wide receiver to add to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

They have weapons everywhere on the offense and defensive ends. And then you sprinkle in Patrick Peterson for that veteran experience in the secondary, and they will be loaded. They also get Danielle Hunter back after the defensive end dealt with injury problems last year.

The Picks

There’s no doubt in my mind, this is the team to beat in the NFC North and that they will win the division. I think they can get to 12 wins and am confident they will go way over the 8.5 number at the FanDuel Sportsbook.